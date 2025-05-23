Seattle Weather: Sunnier Skies and Mild for Memorial Day Weekend

A great way to kick off our long holiday weekend today. Plenty of blue skies with a mix of some clouds, but still dry. Afternoon highs were near seasonal averages in the upper 60s.

Blue skies and passing clouds to kick off our 3-day weekend.

Memorial Day weekend is shaping up to be quite nice. We will enjoy lots of sunshine, especially Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 70s area wide. A few stray showers are possible on Monday, but conditions are forecast to be more dry than wet.

Sunshine for most of the Holiday weekend around Western Washington.

Just another reminder that while our afternoon temperatures are forecast to warm up, the water is still very cold around Western Washington. Please continue to use caution when boating or near our waterways.

A reminder that as the outside temperatures warm up, the water temperatures are still very cold in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

After our brief shower chance on Monday, we are looking ahead to what may be our first 80-degree day of the season on Wednesday.