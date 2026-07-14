Seattle weather: Sunny skies and warmer temperatures Tuesday

The Brief Sunny, warm weather continues through midweek, with highs in the 80s across western Washington and near 100 in central and eastern Washington. Hot, dry conditions and a chance of thunderstorms will increase wildfire danger, especially east of the Cascades. A weather system will bring cooler temperatures and a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms Thursday before warmer weather returns for the weekend.



High pressure continues early this week, leading to more sunshine and warmer afternoon temperatures. Skies will be sunny, warm and dry through the middle of the week.

High pressure continues early this week, leading to more sunshine and warmer afternoon temperatures.

What's next:

Highs today in the low to mid 80s for parts of western Washington, with highs in central and eastern Washington getting close to 100 degrees. The coast and northern interior will remain in the 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Highs today in the low to mid 80s for parts of western Washington.

Fire Risk Levels

The Fire Risk Levels this week will continue to elevate as we see warming temperatures and increased chance of thunderstorms. East of the cascades is already dry and warm, so the increased chance of new fire starts will be something to watch with the storms.

The Fire Risk Levels this week will continue to elevate as we see warming temperatures and increased chance of thunderstorms. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking Ahead:

Temperatures will continue to warm for western Washington through midweek, before we see another low pressure system swing inland Thursday. This low will increase changes of showers and isolated thunderstorms on Thursday, and temperatures will be back to normal for this time of year. This cool down is short-lived as high pressure builds again and highs warm back up into the 80s by the weekend.

Temperatures will continue to warm for western Washington through midweek, before we see another low pressure system swing in Thursday.

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