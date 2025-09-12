Seattle weather: Warm and sunny Saturday afternoon, rain returns Sunday

The Brief Puget Sound enjoys sunny weather with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A frontal system will bring showers and clouds starting Sunday morning. Nicer weather returns Monday, with highs reaching upper 70s to low 80s by Tuesday.



A nice sunset after another sunny afternoon for the Puget Sound, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Highs will be a few degrees warmer as high pressure moves overhead, leading to afternoon sunshine as well.

Our next frontal system moves in by Sunday morning, bringing more widespread showers and clouds.

Showers will linger into early Monday, but then we will see nicer weather return. Highs will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s by Tuesday. Shower chances again Thursday and Friday.

