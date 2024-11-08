Seattle weather: Wet weather returns this weekend

Western Washington has enjoyed a nice stretch of calm, mild and dry weather the last few days. The week wrapped up with highs topping out in the lower 60s in many spots around Puget Sound.

A mild end to the week with many spots warming into the low 60s.

Increasing clouds will again keep overnight lows from getting too chilly. Overnight lows will range from the mid to upper 40s throughout the night. Expect to see more clouds by Saturday morning.

Increasing clouds will keep overnight lows in the 40s through Friday night.

The first in a series of storms is heading our way tonight. A cold front is currently stalled to our north, but will slowly push inland during the day tomorrow. Light rain is forecast to move into the I-5 corridor by around noon. This will be the weakest of the systems we will see in the coming days.

Our next round of rain returns Saturday morning along the coast, moving slowly inland by midday.

Afternoon high temperatures in the wake of the front will cool back into the 50s on Saturday.

A cold front will slowly push through Puget Sound cooling our afternoons back down into the 50s.

A series of robust systems will keep western Washington wet and breezy till at least midweek. Snow levels are also forecast to come down with chances of snow near our passes early next week.

Unsettled week ahead with a series of disturbances bringing rain to western Washington.

