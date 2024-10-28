Seattle weather: Rain to ease off after record-setting weekend totals

After a stormy weekend in the Pacific Northwest, the weather will be calming down Monday night into Tuesday.

This weekend's rainfall totals were impressive, especially in the North Sound, where Bellingham accumulated nearly two and a half inches of rain. The central and south Puget Sound areas saw over an inch of rain in most spots.

It was a very wet weekend with some areas of Western Washington seeing record-setting rain. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Showers will gradually taper off on Monday with cool temperatures in the mid 50s. Thunderstorms are possible on the Washington Coast and southwest interior.

Western Washington will be cool with showers Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

If you're heading out with the kids for trick or treating, it will be wet at times with on-and-off showers. Temperatures will be in the 40s after the sun goes down, so be sure to bundle up your little ghosts and goblins.

It will be cool and showery for the trick-or-treaters in Seattle this Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

On Sunday morning we will be turning the clocks back one hour, at 2 a.m., as Daylight Saving Time ends. Sunday will mark the first sunset of the season before 5 p.m.

Sunsets in Seattle will be before 5:00 PM starting next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wednesday through Friday will bring the best chance for accumulating snow at the higher mountain passes. Snow levels will be around 3,500 feet during that time, which means Stevens and White Passes could have a good chance of seeing accumulating snow.

Snow levels will drop to around 4,000 feet over the coming week, bringing a chance for snow Wednesday through Friday at the higher passes. (FOX 13 Seattle)

In the lowlands, showers will persist through Friday, with chilly high temperatures. However, next weekend looks to stay mainly dry.

October will end cool and showery in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

