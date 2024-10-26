Seattle weather: Active, stormy and soggy weekend

This weekend will feature dark, soggy and gusty weather across Seattle. Get ready for rounds of rain (which could be heavy at times).



Believe it or not, we’ve already hit our highs for the day. Earlier this morning, many backyards in Puget Sound reached the low 60s ahead of a cold front that has since cooled our temperatures. This afternoon, you can plan on scattered rain, cloudy skies and temperatures hovering in the mid to upper 50s.

Temperatures this afternoon in Seattle will range in the mid 50s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The most widespread rain this weekend will happen late tonight to early Sunday. During the daytime today and tomorrow, there will be hit-or-miss downpours. Driving could be tricky and messy at several points this weekend.

Seattle hit its high temperature for the day early this morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

No river flooding is expected this weekend, but water levels will be rising on local rivers and streams.



The winds are easing today, but it could be breezy again overnight and into Sunday. However, winds won’t be strong enough tomorrow to issue any official wind alerts.



The skies will be gray and overcast this weekend.



There may be a little instability in the atmosphere Sunday and Monday, potentially giving way to thunderstorms and small hail. The communities with the best chance for lightning will be along the coast.

Highs cool to the mid 50s on Sunday and Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

It'll be damp for the Hawks game tomorrow!



Late Sunday to Monday, there could be snowflakes over the higher mountain passes (including Stevens and White Passes, especially the latter). There may be minor accumulations at White Pass. We don’t expect snow at Snoqualmie Pass. Wednesday through Friday, there’s another chance for snowflakes falling above 3,500 feet in elevation.



Rain is possible on Halloween: stay tuned for the latest forecast for trick-or-treaters!

Temperatures cool to the 50s this week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care and have a lovely weekend,



Meteorologist Abby Acone



MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Marysville-Pilchuck High School placed into lockdown after threats

Seattle’s 2025 concert calendar brings top stars to the stage

Seattle Public Schools moves ahead with 4-school closure plan, merger

Docs: Fall City teen gunned down family, staged ‘murder-suicide’

Viral TikTok sends Snohomish, WA coffee stand into a frenzy

Former WA prosecutor indicted in King County Jail drug smuggling ring

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.

