Seattle weather: Slightly cooler Thursday with a return of the 70s Friday

Well, we did it again Wednesday. We hit 95 at the airport for the second day in a row. Also, for the second time in two days, Olympia saw record heat with a high of 99. That high tied the 2020 record of 99.

While Thursday promises another day of heat, we won't be as hot as the past several days.

A more typical pattern is set to spread across Western WA as we close out the week. Overnight skies will feature a few, passing clouds with patchy fog at the coast.

Temperatures cool into the low to mid 60s, which will feel much better than the past two overnights in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The "Excessive Heat Warning" for Western WA falls off overnight but stays in play for Eastern WA. Portions of Puget Sound and the Cascades will remain under a "Heat Advisory" Thursday. With temperatures in the 80s and 90s there is a moderate risk of heat-related illness.

Make sure to stay out of the sun, drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned environment, and don't forget to check in on relatives and neighbors during this time.

Highs on Thursday land near 88 for Seattle with 70s at the coast. Farther east into the Cascades and Eastern WA, temps heat into the 90s and 100s again.

Here's a peek at our pattern shift into Friday as cooler air starts to push into the state.

Friday looks to be the best day to enjoy the outdoors with temperatures only in the mid 70s!

Air quality West of the Cascades will stay in the good to moderate zone while our neighbors to the east deal with "unhealthy" air quality levels through the end of the week.

We have two counties under alerts; Chelan and Okanogan, where smoke continues to settle into the atmosphere. Levels will fluctuate from "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy" at times.

We'll ride the near-normal temperatures into the start of the weekend with a jump back into the mid 80s by Sunday into next week.

Have a great rest of the week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

