Spring-like weather in January for Seattle

The Brief Seattle will see unusually warm, April-like temperatures Saturday, with highs nearing record levels for late January. After early showers, Saturday turns drier and sunnier, while rain and breezy conditions return Sunday into Monday. Snow levels stay high, limiting mountain snowfall and causing existing snow to melt in the days ahead.



Temperatures in Seattle on Saturday will be like those commonly felt in April – not January.

Sunnier and drier weather will follow early rain in Seattle on Saturday.

Beyond isolated showers early Saturday due to a weak warm front, drier and sunnier weather will follow in the afternoon as a ridge of high pressure develops overhead. This ‘weather maker’ will promote unusually mild temperatures: in fact, Sea-Tac Airport will approach the all-time record for the 31st of January (which stands at 61 degrees from 1960).

Highs will approach records in Seattle - topping off in the upper 50s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sea-Tac will get close to records again on Wednesday and Thursday of next workweek.

As for Sunday, you can plan on slightly breezy conditions with on-and-off rain. Scattered showers continue into Monday.

Spring-like weather is predicted in Seattle this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

While there might be a rain/snow mix down to the elevation of 4,500 feet Sunday night to Monday, we otherwise predict elevated snow levels this week. In addition to the ski resorts not seeing much if any new snow, any existing snow will be susceptible to melting.

Snow levels will remain above the passes over the coming week in the Washington Cascades. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Warmer-than-normal weather is expected in Seattle on multiple days this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care and thanks for choosing FOX 13,

The FOX 13 Weather Team

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle-based Amazon to close Amazon Go, Amazon Fresh stores, shift focus

Gov. Ferguson, AG Brown write warning to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

Treasured bible among stolen items returned after robbery in Pierce County

Man shot multiple times in Pierce County drive-by

Rivian amps up competition with Tesla, pledging $4.6M to WA ballot initiative

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.