Strong winds and rainy weather to impact Seattle

Big picture view:

Between today and Tuesday morning, we’re tracking rounds of heavy rain and strong winds around western Washington.

We're concerned about minor river flooding in the days ahead – along with the risk for landslides, dangerous road conditions with the heavy rain, avalanches in the backcountry, isolated thunderstorms, and wind damages and power outages at times.

Power outages are possible in some areas of Puget Sound by Monday night due to winds. (FOX 13 Seattle)

FOX 13 issues a widespread weather alert for Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning.

That’s when a potent storm system could sweep over the region, producing forceful gusts across Puget Sound that could lead to power outages and tree damage.

There’s still a little uncertainty about the timing and severity of the winds. Stick with us for the latest.

A High Wind Watch is posted for the Washington coast for Monday afternoon and evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Strong WA winds at times from Sunday through Tuesday morning:

Today: there could be breezy southerly gusts to 25-35 mph around Western Washington this afternoon and tonight. In some cases, gusts could reach 40-45 mph, but that would be the exception rather than the rule. Unless winds get stronger than we currently expect, we don’t anticipate any damages or issues from winds today. No Wind Advisories are in effect, but that could change Monday night.

Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning: A powerful area of low pressure will move slowly over Western Washington during this time, increasing the pressure gradient in a big way. This could cause widespread forceful winds.

High Wind Watch: A High Wind Watch is posted from Monday afternoon to late Monday night for the coast due to southerly gusts to 55-60 mph. That’s where trees could fall and the power could go out.

How strong will the winds be in Seattle? Right now, it looks likely that the greater Seattle area (and many places in Puget Sound) could see southerly gusts up to 40-45 mph Monday night to Tuesday morning. There’s a small chance that winds could meet or slightly exceed 50 mph. Should that happen, trees may get knocked down and power outages may develop. The National Weather Service has yet to issue any official wind alerts for Seattle for Monday and Tuesday, but they tell us they’re looking closer at the forecast on Sunday afternoon.

Regarding Monday's storm: While this won’t necessarily be a major wind event, I'd be ready to keep your phones charged, hunker down and prepare for potential power outages Monday night. Check our forecasts tonight and Monday morning. Here’s another very personal recommendation: you may consider holding off on big grocery haul today or Monday in case the power goes out and the food goes bad.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible Sunday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will crest into the low to mid 50s on Sunday afternoon in the Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

On-and-off rain ahead:

Rain increases across the region again this afternoon and tonight. Heavy rain surges back into Western Washington again Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning.

There may be scattered thunderstorms today with isolated lightning on Monday.

I’m concerned about how the intense rain could lead to dangerous driving conditions in the days to come. Not only will the downpours lower visibility for drivers, it could create the risk of slipping and hydroplaning. The roads will be waterlogged. Keep your speed in check this weekend and increase your braking distance from the car in front of you.

River flooding:

We’re forecasting minor-to-moderate river flooding for the Skokomish River in Mason County. That’s where a Flood Warning is in effect.

As of midday Sunday, there’s also a Flood Warning in effect for minor flooding at the Stillaguamish River at Arlington.

Other rivers could see minor flooding between today and Tuesday. For this reason, there’s a widespread Flood Watch in effect for much of Western Washington. Rivers, creeks and streams will be rising in the coming days. We even can’t rule out hyper-localized street flooding where torrential rain develops over areas with poor drainage.

A Flood Watch is posted for much of Western Washington due to the chance for minor river, creek and stream flooding. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Landslides, avalanches and high surf:

Snow levels will elevate this weekend due to the mild nature of upcoming rain. Several inches of rain will fall over the mountains. The drenching rain and snow melt in the low to mid elevations will put pressure on local rivers.

With the soaking wet weather comes the risk for landslides in the coming days as well. We’ll need to watch vulnerable bluffs, cliffs and hills for this.

The danger of avalanches is high in the backcountry: experts warn against doing backcountry skiing and snowboarding this weekend in many places over the Cascades and Olympics! Head to the Northwest Avalanche Center for more details on the Avalanche Warning in effect.

We’re also expecting high surf in the coming days for parts of the Washington coast.

Active and stormy weather continues in Seattle through Tuesday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Drier and quieter weather is likely by Tuesday evening. Temperatures will near 60 degrees on Wednesday!



Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

