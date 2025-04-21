Seattle weather: Sunshine and 60s return to the Pacific Northwest

The Brief This week is looking like another spectacular round of sunshine and warmer weather across western Washington! Temperatures should begin to warm up by Tuesday, with Thursday expected to be another bright, 70-degree day.



Skies started cloudy with a few scattered showers, but we saw some nice sunbreaks this afternoon around western Washington.

Skies started cloudy with a few scattered showers, but we saw some nice sunbreaks this afternoon around Western Washington.

Temperatures today were below seasonal average, only peaking in the upper 50s. Temperatures will continue to warm through the week.

Temperatures today were below seasonal average, only peaking in the upper 50s.

Skies will continue to clear this evening and temperatures will cool down. Overnight lows will be in the 40s around the central Puget Sound and cooler the further south you go. Watch for patchy frost and fog early Tuesday morning.

Skies will continue to clear this evening and temperatures will cool down.

What's next:

We will see more sunshine on Tuesday as high pressure builds into the region, warming temperatures back into the low 60s.

We will see more sunshine on Tuesday as high pressure builds into the region, warming temperatures back into the low 60s.

High pressure will stick around through Thursday, bringing temperatures back into the 70s. Troughing returns by Friday with increasing showers and cooler temperatures.

High pressure will stick around through Thursday, bringing temperatures back into the 70s. Expand

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Docs: Man accused of killing WA grandmother ‘meticulously planned’ murder

Boeing 737 reportedly rejected overseas, FOX 13 finds matching jet in Seattle

Seattle high school student shot, killed in Yakima on Easter Sunday

Seattle Kraken fire head coach Dan Bylsma after one season

New structure for 2025 THING Festival in Carnation, WA

How to celebrate Earth Day 2025 in Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.