Sunshine and warmer temperatures the next three days

A ridge of high pressure will build in over the Pacific Northwest the next three days, bringing lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures.

A few areas in Western Washington woke up to a thin layer of fog and low level clouds. The rest of the day will feature sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

High temperatures will remain above seasonal averages through the weekend, but cooler and cloudier weather is on tap for next week.

The ridge of high pressure bringing the sunshine the next few days will flatten on Sunday, allowing a low pressure system to push into the area Sunday night into early Monday. This could bring a few showers to the north sound, but most spots will remain dry.

After early Monday, we could see another round of showers on Wednesday, but stay tuned as we get closer for a better idea of the timing on that. In the meantime, enjoy this great late-summer weather!