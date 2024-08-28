Seattle weather: Toasty sunshine in store for Labor Day weekend

Warm, dry and sunny weather is on tap for Labor Day weekend in Seattle. Get ready for a seriously gorgeous week in Western Washington!

Warmer weather returns to Seattle for Labor Day weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

After a chilly start this morning, highs will crest into the low 70s for many communities surrounding Seattle. Mild sunshine will linger all day.

Gorgeous, mild sunshine is in store for Seattle Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures boost to the mid to upper 70s on Thursday. The warmth will be accompanied by glorious sunshine.

Highs gradually climb to the low 80s Friday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The low 80s make a comeback Friday due to a ridge of high pressure developing overnight. We hover in the low 80s through the weekend.



Labor Day and Tuesday will be slightly cooler. The mornings will be gray and overcast, but sunshine will reappear during the afternoons.



A few of the weather models we analyze to make our predictions are suggesting occasional showers Monday and/or Tuesday, but the chance is looking rather small at this point. It serves as a good reminder to check the forecast with us at least once every day (if not more): the forecast for Labor Day and Tuesday will likely flip-flop and change in the coming days.

Highs in Seattle reach the 70s and 80s this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care! We love forecasting the weather for you.



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone