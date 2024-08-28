Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: Toasty sunshine in store for Labor Day weekend

By
Published  August 28, 2024 11:59am PDT
FOX 13 Seattle

Back to temps in the low 70s Wednesday

Skies will be sunnier and highs will be warmer on Wednesday, back to the low 70s.

SEATTLE - Warm, dry and sunny weather is on tap for Labor Day weekend in Seattle. Get ready for a seriously gorgeous week in Western Washington!

Warmer weather builds across the Seattle region this weekend.

Warmer weather returns to Seattle for Labor Day weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

After a chilly start this morning, highs will crest into the low 70s for many communities surrounding Seattle. Mild sunshine will linger all day. 

People in Seattle can expect mild, pleasant weather on Wednesday.

Gorgeous, mild sunshine is in store for Seattle Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures boost to the mid to upper 70s on Thursday. The warmth will be accompanied by glorious sunshine.

Temperatures warm across Seattle the next few days.

Highs gradually climb to the low 80s Friday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The low 80s make a comeback Friday due to a ridge of high pressure developing overnight. We hover in the low 80s through the weekend. 

Labor Day and Tuesday will be slightly cooler. The mornings will be gray and overcast, but sunshine will reappear during the afternoons. 

A few of the weather models we analyze to make our predictions are suggesting occasional showers Monday and/or Tuesday, but the chance is looking rather small at this point. It serves as a good reminder to check the forecast with us at least once every day (if not more): the forecast for Labor Day and Tuesday will likely flip-flop and change in the coming days.

Dry, warm and sunny weather is forecast for Seattle this Labor Day weekend.

Highs in Seattle reach the 70s and 80s this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care! We love forecasting the weather for you.

Warmly, 

Meteorologist Abby Acone