Seattle Weather: Warmer and sunny summer weekend ahead

After a sunny and warmer afternoon, high clouds streamed in this evening before sunset.

Temperatures this afternoon were several degrees warmer than Thursday; highs reached the upper 70s to low 80s.

Highs will warm a degree or two on Saturday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

High pressure will keep building into this weekend, warming temperatures. By Sunday, highs will increase east of the cascades into the triple digits. A Heat Advisory and an Extreme Watch are in place starting Sunday through Tuesday for most of central and eastern Washington.

Sunshine and warm temperatures will continue through Tuesday. We will start to see high pressure weaken, and an upper-level trough will move in through next weekend.

