Wet and mild weekend ahead, river flooding possible early next week

A weak atmospheric river will push into Western Washington Friday, bringing moderate to heavy rain at times Friday night into Saturday.

Most of the daylight hours will be dry for the Puget Sound area Friday, with widespread rain hitting the area around the evening commute.

Rain will be moderate to heavy at times later tonight, with rounds of heavy rain to follow on Saturday.

The Puget Sound area could see one to two inches of precipitation through Sunday morning with the coast seeing more. In the mountains two to four inches of rain is possible.

Snow levels will be high over the next several days, well above the passes. Mild wet weather will bring a potential for significant snow melt and rising rivers into early next week. We will be watching the river levels closely.

Sunday's forecast high of 59 degrees would set a high temperature record for January 28. The record is currently 57 degrees, set in 2018. Temps will cool down later in the week.

We are breaking out of the "Big Dark." Tonight will bring the first sunset after 5:00 PM of the year. By March 5, sunsets will be after 6:00 PM.

After this weekend's heavy rain, another very wet system could hit Tuesday into Wednesday. Snow will make a return to the mountain passes by late next week.