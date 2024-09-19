How to watch the WA attorney general debate: Brown vs. Serrano

Attorney general candidates Democrat Nick Brown and Republican Peter Serrano will debate on Sept. 19 as part of a series of political debates hosted by The Washington State Debate Coalition (WSDC).

Keep reading for everything to know about the debate, and how you can watch and stream it live.

How do I watch the WA attorney general debate?

You can watch the Washington attorney general debate at 8 p.m. on Sept. 19 on FOX 13 (KCPQ) or streaming on FOX LOCAL.

Where is the WA attorney general debate taking place?

The debate will take place at Seattle Central College in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Who is moderating the WA attorney general debate?

Moderators include Hana Kim from FOX 13 Seattle (lead); Laurel Demkovich from the Washington State Standard, Shauna Sowersby from Cascade PBS and Libby Denkmann from KUOW.

When is the next debate?

One more debate, hosted by WSDC, is scheduled to take place in September.

Sept. 26 – OSPI incumbent Chris Reykdal and challenger David Olson will debate at Edmonds Center for the Arts in Edmonds at 7 p.m. on FOX 13+ (KZJO - cable 110/ch. 22 over-the-air) and streaming on FOX LOCAL. Moderators include John Hopperstad from FOX 13 Seattle (lead), Sami West from KUOW and Venice Buhain from Cascade PBS. OSPI incumbent Chris Reykdal and challenger David Olson will debate at Edmonds Center for the Arts in Edmonds at 7 p.m. on FOX 13+ (KZJO - cable 110/ch. 22 over-the-air) and streaming on FOX LOCAL. Moderators include John Hopperstad from FOX 13 Seattle (lead), Sami West from KUOW and Venice Buhain from Cascade PBS. public instruction

The debate coalition has also acknowledged the substantial backing from presenting sponsors Comcast and AARP Washington. Other media members of the WSDC include Converge Media, TVW and RainierAvenueRadio.World (the Rainier Avenue Radio app).

Those looking to attend the debates can register online, with all events being free to the public. For further details and to secure a spot, visit the Seattle CityClub's website.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app on your smart TV or device to watch the debates live and on demand.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Boeing to begin 'large number' of furloughs to save money during machinists' strike

Security guard flashed gun at Boeing workers on strike, authorities say

Alaska Airlines completes $1 billion acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines

2 WA residents drown while snorkeling in Maui

Seattle City Council passes controversial drug, prostitution buffer zones

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.