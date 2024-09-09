How to watch the 2024 WA political debates for governor, attorney general, more

The Brief Ferguson and Reichert, candidates for WA governor, are scheduled to debate twice in September. The Washington State Debate Coalition, with lead moderators from FOX 13 Seattle, will host debates for Seattle City Council, WA attorney general and state superintendent of public instruction.



A series of political debates begin Sept. 10 with a debate between the top two candidates for Washington's next governor. Keep reading to learn more, and for a full list of debates this fall.

How to watch the WA governor debates

A debate is scheduled for 8 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Sept. 10 between Democrat Bob Ferguson and Republican Dave Reichert. The debate will be hosted by KING 5, The Seattle Times, El Sol De Yakima and KREM 2. KING 5's Joyce Taylor will moderate the debate, with panelists Jim Brunner from The Seattle Times, Gloria Ibañez of El Sol de Yakima and Mark Hanrahan from KREM 2.

A second gubernatorial debate is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Sept. 18 in Spokane. This debate will be hosted by The Association of Washington Business and Greater Spokane Inc. KHQ's Kalae Chock and Sean Owsley along with TVW's Inside Olympia host and Pluribus News writer Austin Jenkins will moderate the debate. This one-hour debate will also air locally in Seattle on KOMO 4.

The Washington State Debate Coalition schedule

The Washington State Debate Coalition (WSDC) unveiled a lineup of veteran journalists, including lead moderators from FOX 13 Seattle, to host a series of high-profile political debates this fall.

The moderators are tasked with overseeing debates for the Seattle City Council, Washington attorney general and state superintendent of public instruction.

FOX 13's Hana Kim and John Hopperstad are set to lead the panels on various dates, backed by a selection of other seasoned reporters from KUOW, Cascade PBS and the Washington State Standard.

In line with its commitment to public service journalism, FOX 13 Seattle will televise and livestream each of the WSDC debates.

"FOX 13 is committed to fostering robust civic engagement, by televising and livestreaming these debates to the widest possible audience. This is more than just covering politics – it’s part of our foundational responsibility to educate voters so they can actively engage in the democratic process," said Jake Wiederrich, vice president and news director for FOX 13 and FOX 13+.

Be sure to download the free FOX LOCAL app on your smart TV or device to watch the debates live and on demand.

Full list of WSDC debates:

Sept. 18, 2024 – Seattle City Council candidates Alexis Mercedes and Tanya Woo, Seattle Central College, Seattle – 7 p.m. on FOX 13+ and FOX LOCAL. Moderators: John Hopperstad, FOX 13 (lead): Angela King, KUOW; Josh Cohen, Cascade PBS.

Sept. 19, 2024 – Attorney General candidates Democrat Nick Brown and Republican Peter Serrano, Seattle Central College, Seattle – 8 p.m. on FOX 13 and FOX LOCAL. Moderators: Hana Kim, FOX 13 (lead); Laurel Demkovich, Washington State Standard; Shauna Sowersby, Cascade PBS; Libby Denkmann, KUOW.

Sept. 26, 2024 – OSPI incumbent Chris Reykdal and challenger David Olson, Edmonds Center for the Arts, Edmonds – 7 p.m. on FOX 13+ and FOX LOCAL. Moderators: John Hopperstad, FOX 13 (lead); Sami West, KUOW; Venice Buhain, Cascade PBS.

Related article

The debate coalition has also acknowledged the substantial backing from presenting sponsors Comcast and AARP Washington. Other media members of the WSDC include Converge Media, TVW and RainierAvenueRadio.World.

Those looking to attend the debates can register online, with all events being free to the public. For further details and to secure a spot, visit Seattle CityClub's website.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

City, county and community leaders have candid conversation about Seattle’s gun violence

Idaho judge rules on Bryan Kohberger's motion to change venue in student murder trial

Delivery driver shot near Deception Pass, suspect arrested

I-5 mass shooting suspect thought ‘people were after him’ before spree: docs

Tacoma family recovering after being hit by suspected DUI driver

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.