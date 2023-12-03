Expand / Collapse search
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 6:00 AM PST until MON 1:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
7
Beach Hazard Statement
until THU 4:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Avalanche Warning
until SUN 6:15 PM PST, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Flood Watch
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Watch
from MON 10:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, Pend Oreille County, Spokane County, Stevens County, Whitman County
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Flood Watch
from MON 10:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 PM PST, Chelan County

Massachusetts mother wins $25M lottery, vows to wipe out children's student loans

By Chris Williams
Published 
Lottery
FOX TV Stations
f19e2553- article

Desiree Fortini-Craft won $25 million in a state lottery. (Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery)

A Massachusetts mother won $25 million in a lottery prize and said she plans to use the money to help her children pay off their student loans. 

Desiree Fortini-Craft of Hyde Park won the money as part of the Massachusetts State Lottery’s "Billion Dollar Extravaganza" $50 instant game. She was the third person to win the grand prize of $25 million. 

Fortini-Craft joined her fiancé, Jason Perkins, in accepting her earnings. 

She chose to take the one-time payment of $16,250,000 (before taxes).

Student loan payments resume after pause

LiveNOW from FOX | Raw & unfiltered news

The mother said, in addition to helping her children with student loans for her three daughters, she wants to enjoy life and have a Christmas in Aruba. She also plans to make some other big family purchases, including buying a new car. 

RELATED: Iowa Lottery posts wrong Powerball numbers — but mistaken winners can keep winnings

Fortini-Craft purchased her scratch-off ticket at Baker Street Market, 419 Baker St. in West Roxbury. She said she scratched it off a few weeks ago and stored it in a secure place. She claimed her prize after recently coming back from a trip to Aruba. 

The store will receive a $50,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

Fortini-Craft has been a lottery winner before. She won a $1 million prize in 2006.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 