1 dead, 1 injured in Federal Way, WA crash

The Brief Police are investigating a deadly two-car crash that occurred Friday morning on South 320th Street in Federal Way, where one driver, a 26-year-old woman, crossed into oncoming traffic and died at the scene despite life-saving measures. The other driver was extracted and taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries, while investigators found evidence of alcohol and received reports of reckless driving in the woman's vehicle.



Police are investigating after a deadly crash in Federal Way on Friday morning.

What we know:

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., two cars traveling South 320 Street crashed near the I-5 interchange.

According to investigators, one of the drivers was traveling eastbound and crossed into the westbound lanes.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman, was seriously injured and the other driver was trapped inside his car.

Officers initiated life-saving measures and continued until medics took over, but despite their efforts, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second driver was extracted from the vehicle, and was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries. His condition is unknown.

Police said inside the woman's car, they found evidence of alcohol consumption and witnesses reported seeing her drive recklessly before the crash.

What's next:

An autopsy will determine if the driver had been drinking before the crash.

