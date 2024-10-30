1 killed, 1 injured in Lynnwood hit-and-run crash

One pedestrian was killed, and another was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Lynnwood Wednesday night.

All southbound lanes of State Route 99 are currently blocked near 164th Street Southwest, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP). Traffic is alternating using the northbound lanes.

While details on the crash are limited, WSP said one car and two pedestrians were involved in the crash. One of the pedestrians died, and the other was hospitalized in serious condition.

The driver fled the scene, and troopers don't have a description of the vehicle yet.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m.

This is expected to be an extended closure. Drivers should expect delays or find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

