1 person shot, injured in Seattle's South Park neighborhood

Seattle Police say one person was struck by gunfire in the South Park neighborhood Friday night.

The department initially posted about the shooting at 9 p.m.

It happened near South Henderson Street and 14th Avenue South, just south of Georgetown.

Police say one victim was injured. Their current condition is unknown.

The suspect(s) fled the scene. Police asked the public to avoid the area.

Officers left the scene around 9:30 p.m.

SPD will release more information about the shooting at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

