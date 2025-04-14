15-year-old killed in Renton, WA shooting

The Brief Two 15-year-old boys were shot in a car near Bronson and Viewmont around 5 p.m. Sunday; one died, and the other is stable at Harborview Medical Center Police believe the shooting was targeted; no suspect description has been released, and the investigation is ongoing.



A teenager is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting in Renton on Sunday evening.

What we know:

Police said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. near Bronson Way Northeast and Viewmont.

According to investigators, two 15-year-old boys were in a car with two others when another vehicle pulled up beside them and someone opened fire.

The driver in the victims' car attempted to take the wounded teens to the hospital but stopped on Rainier Avenue South before they made it there. One of the 15-year-olds was pronounced dead at that location. The second was taken to Harborview Medical Center and was stable.

No suspect description has been released. Police said they do not believe the shooting was random and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Renton Police Department.

