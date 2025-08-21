2.9 magnitude earthquake hits near Mount Vernon, WA

The Brief A 2.9-magnitude earthquake occurred near Mount Vernon around 1 a.m. local time, but there have been no reports of damage. The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network is seeking reports from anyone who felt the earthquake.



A 2.9-magnitude earthquake struck near Mount Vernon overnight.

What we know:

The earthquake happened at about 1 a.m. local time, 2.2 kilometers (1.36 miles) east-southeast from Mount Vernon.

There have been no reports of damage.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network is asking if anyone felt it, to report it.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Washington's first In-N-Out is now open

Pro-Palestinian protest at Microsoft campus leads to 18 arrests

Here's what caused the swarm of 1,350 earthquakes at WA's Mount Rainier

Families of slain Idaho students sue Moscow over crime scene photos

Remembering beloved Seattle dogwalker 1 year after deadly carjacking

Here's what to know about Alaska's new loyalty program Atmos Rewards

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.

WeatherWeather Forecast