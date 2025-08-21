2.9 magnitude earthquake hits near Mount Vernon, WA
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. - A 2.9-magnitude earthquake struck near Mount Vernon overnight.
What we know:
The earthquake happened at about 1 a.m. local time, 2.2 kilometers (1.36 miles) east-southeast from Mount Vernon.
There have been no reports of damage.
The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network is asking if anyone felt it, to report it.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Washington's first In-N-Out is now open
Pro-Palestinian protest at Microsoft campus leads to 18 arrests
Here's what caused the swarm of 1,350 earthquakes at WA's Mount Rainier
Families of slain Idaho students sue Moscow over crime scene photos
Remembering beloved Seattle dogwalker 1 year after deadly carjacking
Here's what to know about Alaska's new loyalty program Atmos Rewards
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.