Shooting at Skyway apartment complex leaves 2 injured

The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in Skyway early Thursday morning.

At about 2:15 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the Creston Point Apartments off Martin Luther King Jr. Way South.

Investigators said there were as many as two people who were injured, and one of them was taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries are not known.

The sheriff's office said there is no suspect information and no arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.