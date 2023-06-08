Expand / Collapse search

Shooting at Skyway apartment complex leaves 2 injured

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Bryn Marr-Skyway
FOX 13 Seattle

2 injured in Skyway shooting

The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting in Skyway left two people injured Thursday morning.

SKYWAY, Wash. - The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in Skyway early Thursday morning.  

At about 2:15 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the Creston Point Apartments off Martin Luther King Jr. Way South. 

Investigators said there were as many as two people who were injured, and one of them was taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries are not known. 

The sheriff's office said there is no suspect information and no arrests have been made. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 