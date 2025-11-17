$38B Boeing deal announced at Dubai Airshow 2025

The world's largest Boeing 777 operator is staking its claim even deeper in the industry with a massive multi-billion dollar deal. United Arab Emirates will purchase dozens more 777-9 passenger jets.

By the numbers:

In a deal ringing in at $38 billion, UAE announced they will buy 65 of Boeing's 777 series jets to meet growing demand for the international airline. This means UAE will now operate 270 of the aerospace company's planes.

Back in May 2025, Qatar Airways also announced a large Boeing deal: $96 billion for hundreds of jets.

What they're saying:

"Each of our aircraft on order have been carefully factored into Emirates' growth plan, which is aligned to Dubai's growth plans," said HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive, Emirates Airline and Group.

The deal was announced at the Dubai Airshow, which is held on odd years in Dubai and includes military aircraft flyovers, airline industry vendors, and tens of thousands of attendees.

FILE - General Electric GE9X engine on a Boeing 777X during the Farnborough International Airshow 2022 on July 18, 2022, in Farnborough, England. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

Boeing recently pushed their 777X jet deliveries to 2027 amid certification delays. Despite this operational setback, which the company says is not due to any technical issues, Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg says they are making progress in stabilizing airplane production after years of lawsuits and pandemic-related supply chain complications.

More good news came for the company just over a week ago when a Texas judge dismissed the criminal case against Boeing in the deadly 737 MAX crashes.

