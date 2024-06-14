$85K to smoke weed and roll blunts? One Bay Area company is hiring

An Oakland company is offering what may be a dream job for the right person. Smoakland is looking for a cannabis tester and blunt roller, and the company is offering a pretty penny for the role.

As first reported by the East Bay Express, the cannabis company listed the job on Indeed. Potential candidates are expected to be a triple threat--people who are skilled in content creation, cannabis testing and blunt rolling. The gig is temporary, according to the job posting.

Those who are interested could make up to $85,000 in the role if hired. Smoakland is also offering a benefits package for the job, including medical, dental and vision. The person who gets the gig will also get a discount on cannabis products.

The right candidate will bring some very special skills to the table, including editing skills. The team is also looking for someone who has, "experience with blunt rolling and a commitment to delivering consistently high-quality blunts and prerolls."

Apologies to anyone born before 2003; only those who are 21 and older can apply.