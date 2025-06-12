Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashes after takeoff in India

The Brief Air India flight AI 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 232 passengers and 12 crew members bound for London, crashed into a residential area of Ahmedabad, India, five minutes after takeoff. There were no known survivors from the crash.



An Air India Boeing Dreamliner passenger plane bound for London with more than 240 people on board crashed Thursday in India’s northwestern city of Ahmedabad, and there were no known survivors, officials said.

What we know:

Air India flight AI 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London's Gatwick Airport, crashed into a residential area called Meghani Nagar five minutes after taking off at 1:38 p.m. local time, Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, the director general of the directorate of civil aviation, told The Associated Press.

There were 232 passengers and 12 crew members onboard the flight.

People gather at the site where Air India flight 171 crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. The London-bound passenger plane crashed on June 12 in India's western city of Ahmedabad with 242 on board, aviation of Expand

Black smoke billowed from the site where the plane went down in a populated area near the airport in Ahmedabad, a city of more than 5 million and the capital of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state.

Firefighters doused the smoking wreckage of the plane, which would have been fully loaded with fuel shortly after takeoff, and adjacent multistory buildings with water. Many charred bodies lay on the ground and one was carried away on a stretcher by first responders.

"The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement.

Firefighters work at the site where Air India flight 171 crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. The London-bound passenger plane crashed on June 12 in India's western city of Ahmedabad with 242 on board, aviatio Expand

"With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event," Air India Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran wrote on X.

Boeing also released a statement Thursday morning.

"We are in contact with Air India regarding Fgiht 171 and stand ready to supoort them. Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, first responders and all affected," the company said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX News Digital, the Associated Press, statements from Boeing and Air India.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Man, woman injured in downtown Seattle shooting, suspect arrested

Home of Seattle rapper Macklemore invaded, nanny maced: police

2 dead after ‘tragic’ bus accident at Seattle retirement home

WA deputies arrest teens for pistol-whipping boy, armed robberies

Cyberattack hits supplier to Whole Foods and PCC; could impact store supplies

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.