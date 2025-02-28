Flight attendant union strikes major deal with Seattle-based Alaska Airlines

The Brief Alaska Airlines flight attendants ratified a new three-year contract with a 95% approval, offering immediate wage increases, boarding pay, and retroactive pay. The contract includes enhanced compensation for trip reassignments, extended reserve shifts, and increased vacation and sick leave benefits. AFA leaders emphasized the contract's role in improving flight attendants' lives and setting industry standards.



Alaska Airlines flight attendants have ratified a new three-year contract that promises significant wage increases and improved working conditions for the 7,000 flight attendants employed by the Seattle-based airline.

The agreement was approved by 95% of voting members, represented by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA), with a 91% participation rate. It includes an immediate double-digit wage increase, boarding pay, and retroactive pay.

By the numbers:

Key provisions of the contract include immediate pay increases ranging from 18.6% to 28.3% on the day of signing. It also includes boarding pay, 25 months of retroactive pay, and two additional raises during the contract term.

Flight attendants will receive 150% reassignment pay for the entire trip. They will also receive 200% pay for extended reserve shifts, with double pay for the first duty period if converted to a 24-hour shift.

The contract provides 250% pay for any flights into or on a day off. It also offers a sixth week of vacation at 25 years of service without a 960 requirement.

Additional benefits include an increase in the sick leave bank and a cashout option. The contract maintains a 10.5-hour maximum scheduled duty day.

There are also increases in per diem and company 401(k) match. Enhanced pay for premium/ms, deadhead, and training sessions is included as well.

What they're saying:

Union representatives say this contract sets a new industry standard with boarding pay surpassing that of other mainline carriers. It also includes increased compensation for trip reassignments, extended reserve shifts, and flights delayed into a day off.

"This contract will immediately and significantly improve the lives of Alaska flight attendants," said Jeffrey Peterson, AFA President at Alaska Airlines. "Alaska flight attendants’ solidarity pushed management to recognize our critical role to the safety and success of this airline."

Peterson added that the contract raises the foundation for the new joint Alaska-Hawaiian negotiations following the merger.

Sara Nelson, International President of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, emphasized the importance of the agreement. She noted that it reinforces contract standards for all flight attendants across the industry.

The Source: Information for this article comes from The Association of Flight Attendants union.

