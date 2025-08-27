Minneapolis shooting: Annunciation School principal previously worked in Seattle

The Brief A shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis killed two children and injured 17 others. The school's principal, Matthew DeBoer, previously spent 8 years at St. Therese Catholic Academy in Seattle. DeBoer praised teachers and students for their heroic actions during a press conference following the mass shooting.



The principal at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, where two children were killed and 17 others were injured in a mass shooting Wednesday, previously worked in Seattle.

The backstory:

Annunciation School Principal Matthew DeBoer spent eight years as the principal at St. Therese Catholic Academy in Seattle, before moving to Minneapolis in 2022.

Following the shooting, DeBoer spoke alongside local officials and law enforcement, praising the teachers and students for their heroic actions.

"Within seconds of this situation beginning, our teachers were heroes. Children were ducked down, adults were protecting children, older children were protecting younger children, and as we heard earlier, it could have been significantly worse without their heoric action," DeBoer said. "This is a nightmare, but we call our staff the dream team, and we will recover from this, we will rebuild from this."

Matthew DeBoer (via FOX 9)

Dig deeper:

During his departure from St. Therese Academy, DeBoer thanked the community in a farewell letter, and spoke about his new role as Campus Minister at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Minneapolis. Following his tenure at Cristo Rey, DeBoer was installed as principal at Annunciation Catholic School.

DeBoer, along with Pastor Dennis Zehren, issued the following statement in response to the shooting on behalf of the Annunciation Church and School:

"We are navigating an impossible situation together at this time. No words can capture what we have gone through, what we are going through, and what we will go through in the coming days and weeks. But we will navigate this - together.



"This morning, a gunman began shooting into our church from the outside during Mass. You need to know that within seconds, our heroic staff moved students under the pews. Law enforcement responded quickly and evacuated all of our children and staff to safety in a matter of minutes when it was safe to do so.

"Tragically, we lost two of our beloved students before the scene was secured. A number of other children and parishioners were wounded, and they are being treated at area hospitals. Some have been treated and released. All staff are physically safe and accounted for.

"Please lift up these families and these children in prayer and surround them and each other with your love during this difficult time.

"Thank you to you, our school parents, for your patience and support in receiving your children this morning. Please continue to pray for those students who are still hospitalized.

"As we process and navigate this unfathomable time together, we will be in touch this weekend regarding when school will resume. Investigators and others are still on campus doing their essential work and we expect this to continue for some time.

"As we work with a myriad of professional agencies, we will send further communication about support services available to us all at a later time.

"In this time of darkness, let us commit to being the Light to our children, each other and our community. We will rebuild our future filled with hope - together.

"We love you.

"In partnership, in community, in Christ,

"Mr. Matthew D. DeBoer, Principal, Fr. Dennis Zehren, Pastor"

The Source: Information in this story came from St. Therese Catholic Academy, LinkedIn, FOX 9 KMSP, and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

