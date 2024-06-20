Apple Health Expansion Program enrollment now open in WA

The Health Care Authority announced Thursday that it is accepting applications for the newly launched Apple Health Expansion Program.

The program is aimed at extending medical assistance to uninsured adults living in the state who are ineligible for federal aid because of their immigration status.

With the enrollment window opening June 20, interested applicants are advised to act swiftly. The state anticipates a high demand for the program, which has been designed to provide Medicaid-like benefits to approximately 13,000 adults.

Officials have expressed that this expansion represents a crucial step in ensuring that more residents have access to necessary health care, despite their federal aid eligibility. Given the limited enrollment period, the authorities are urging individuals to visit the FOX 13 Seattle website as soon as possible for additional information and to access the application link.

The establishment of the Apple Health Expansion Program reflects the state's ongoing commitment to improving health care accessibility, especially for underserved communities that have previously faced barriers in obtaining medical coverage.

