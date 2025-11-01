Atmospheric river brings power outages for hundreds in western WA

Hundreds of customers woke up Saturday to power outages as an atmospheric river moved into the Puget Sound region overnight.

While this windstorm is not expected to be as strong as the last one, keep reading to learn more and stay with FOX 13 Seattle for the latest information.

Puget Sound Energy releases statement ahead of weekend weather system

"We're watching the forecast and preparing for strong winds across our service area this weekend, with gusts forecasted up to 50 mph on Saturday. We’re concerned about the combination of high winds, saturated soils, and trees that still have foliage, which could lead to power outages across our service area," read a portion of the PSE statement.

Who to call, report power outages

If you are experiencing a power outage and don't see crews in your neighborhood, you can report outages via the web or phone.

How long will the power be out in western WA?

Utility companies have crews on the scene and are working to restore power.

As of Saturday morning, the restoration is expected to be ongoing throughout the weekend. Seattle City Light expects to have customers back online around 10 a.m. and Puget Sound Energy estimates several restorations by 1 p.m.

Tips for dealing with power outages

For those residents in the dark, we've put together some tips to keep you safe during a power outage.

Stay informed : Keep a battery-powered radio or use your smartphone to stay updated on weather conditions and power restoration efforts.

Safety first . Never touch or go within 35 feet of downed power lines because they might be energized.

Conserve heat : If temperatures are low, especially in later evening hours, close off unused rooms to retain heat and use blankets and warm clothing to stay warm. Avoid using gas stoves or ovens for heating.

Use generators safely : If using a generator, ensure it is placed outdoors and away from windows to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Preserve food : Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed to maintain cold temperatures. A full freezer can keep food frozen for about 48 hours.

Emergency kit : Have an emergency kit ready with essentials such as flashlights, batteries, water, non-perishable food, and a first-aid kit.

Check on neighbors: Look out for elderly or vulnerable neighbors who may need assistance during the outage

Residents are encouraged to report outages to their respective utility providers and to follow safety guidelines to ensure their well-being during the inclement weather.

The Source: Information in this story came from the FOX 13 Seattle weather team, the National Weather Service and various western Washington power utility companies.

