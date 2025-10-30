Seattle weather: Atmospheric river and breezy winds for Halloween night

The Brief Rain and gusty winds are expected in Puget Sound starting Friday afternoon, affecting Halloween plans. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the coast and northern interior, with gusts up to 50 mph possible. Heavy rain will continue into Saturday, tapering off by Sunday with cooler temperatures and lowering snow levels.



We saw some nice sunbreaks Thursday afternoon while most of the day was cloudy and dry. It was a cool day with highs only in the low 50s, several degrees below seasonal average.

A few evening sunbreaks before the sun went down Thursday.

It will be a cloudy start to Friday, but rain will return to Puget Sound from the afternoon into the evening. Winds will also be breezy around western Washington, with windy gusts along the coast and northern interior.

Winds will be gusty starting Friday along the coast and will increase through the day. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the coast and northern interior starting Friday morning through 10pm; gusts up to 50 mph are possible.

Western Washington will see more widespread gusty winds into Friday evening. It will also be raining at this time, so wet and blustery for Trick-or-Treaters Friday night.

Our next atmospheric river brings in the strongest rain Friday afternoon into the evening, with moderate to heavy rain at times. We could up to an inch and a half for the lowlands by the end of the weekend and up to four inches along the coast and in the mountains.

For those Trick-or-Treaters and celebrating Halloween, be ready for rain! Heaviest rain will be as the sun goes down, but more spotty by later in the night.

Heavy rain will continue into the first part of Saturday and then turn more scattered into the afternoon. Winds will still be gusty into Saturday afternoon for western Washington. Showers will taper Sunday with lowering snow levels as the cool air moves into the Pacific Northwest.

