Another atmospheric river to take aim at Seattle on Halloween

The Brief An atmospheric river is aiming at Seattle with rounds of moderate-to-heavy rain expected from Friday (Halloween) through Saturday. The wet weather could cause localized street flooding and make for difficult driving conditions on Friday and Saturday. Gusty winds are possible on Saturday, which could lead to power outages and tree damage, though it is not expected to be a major windstorm.



Another atmospheric river is about to take aim at Seattle, just in time for trick-or-treating.

Rounds of moderate-to-heavy rain will continue from Friday into Saturday. It could also be gusty again on Saturday.

Keep reading to learn more about this latest storm headed to western Washington.

The next atmospheric river could produce localized street flooding and wet weather overall in Seattle Friday and Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Will Thursday be wet or dry?

What we know:

On Thursday, plan for mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50s. Earlier, we had fog and lows in the 30s.

Conditions will feel much milder and more comfortable this afternoon.

Mostly cloudy weather and highs in the mid 50s are expected in Seattle on Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

When is the rain going to hit on Halloween?

Friday morning will be dry and quiet, but rain will return along the coast and Olympic Peninsula by about noon.

The first batch of moisture will blast through the I-5 corridor into the afternoon and evening.

If you plan to head out with the kiddos for trick or treating, be sure to bring the rain jackets or ponchos, dress in reflective gear and bring an umbrella.

This isn't going to be your classic Seattle drizzle; rain could be soaking at times.

Rainier weather will return to Seattle for Friday and Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Will the winds be as bad as last weekend?

Winds could be moderately strong on Saturday, producing at least some power outages and tree damage.

While this won't be a major windstorm, and we're not certain if it'll be as impactful as last weekend's system, stick with FOX 13 Seattle for the latest information.

The FOX 13 Seattle weather team will gain more clarity on the strength of the winds expected on Saturday later Thursday evening and into Friday, as the forecast models bring Saturday's winds into focus.

Street, river flooding is possible

The heavy rain Friday into Saturday could spark localized street flooding.

River flooding could also develop on the Olympic Peninsula in places like the Skokomish River.

We'll also have to monitor burn scars — recently burned areas from wildfires — for any flash flooding that could develop, too.

Wet and windy weather could develop in Seattle again on Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Far fewer showers are expected on Sunday.



Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

