Seattle weather: Widespread rain returns with wind gusts up to 45 mph
SEATTLE - Widespread rain showers will return to western Washington Tuesday night.
Light showers are easing up around the Puget Sound area Tuesday morning and the afternoon will bring mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will remain cool, in the mid 50s.
After sunset, the next frontal system will bring widespread rain to the area and some localized breezy winds.
What's next:
Winds will not be as strong as our weather system over the weekend, but will be strongest in the usual north Puget Sound windy spots.
We could see gusts of up to 45 mph in western Whatcom County, over the San Juan Islands, the Admiralty Inlet and Whidbey Island.
The front will sweep through the area overnight, and we should be mainly dry by late Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon through Thursday will be dry.
The next round of heavier rain will hit the region on Halloween, bringing increasing rain as the day goes on.
Saturday will be wet and breezy.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Shoreline, WA
Here’s how much a Walmart Thanksgiving meal will cost this year
Metro stabbing in Seattle leaves 1 person injured
No SNAP benefits to be issued in November, USDA confirms
Here are WA’s top ski areas for value this ski season, study says
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.
The Source: Information in this story came from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.