Seattle weather: Widespread rain returns with wind gusts up to 45 mph

The Brief Widespread rain showers will return to western Washington Tuesday night, following a mostly cloudy afternoon with cool temperatures in the mid 50s. The frontal system will bring rain and localized breezy winds, with gusts up to 45 mph in areas like western Whatcom County and the San Juan Islands. Conditions will dry out by late Wednesday morning, remaining dry through Thursday. Heavier rain is expected on Halloween.



Light showers are easing up around the Puget Sound area Tuesday morning and the afternoon will bring mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will remain cool, in the mid 50s.

After sunset, the next frontal system will bring widespread rain to the area and some localized breezy winds.

What's next:

Winds will not be as strong as our weather system over the weekend, but will be strongest in the usual north Puget Sound windy spots.

We could see gusts of up to 45 mph in western Whatcom County, over the San Juan Islands, the Admiralty Inlet and Whidbey Island.

The front will sweep through the area overnight, and we should be mainly dry by late Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon through Thursday will be dry.

The next round of heavier rain will hit the region on Halloween, bringing increasing rain as the day goes on.

Saturday will be wet and breezy.

