Seattle weather: Increasing wind and rain Tuesday evening

The Brief Tuesday will be cloudy with increasing rain and winds by evening, with highs in the mid 50s. Strong winds will shift from easterly to westerly, affecting the cascade foothills and coastal areas. Dry conditions expected Wednesday afternoon through Thursday, before heavy rain and mountain snow return Friday.



After a few morning clouds and showers, skies cleared enough for a few sunbreaks. It was a cooler than average day with highs in the mid 50s.

Skies are going to dry out tonight with cooler temperatures overnight, with a few areas of patchy fog. Tuesday will be cloudy with winds and rain increasing along the coast by midday. Luckily, we get some dry time Wednesday afternoon through Thursday before another round of wet weather.

Tuesday's highs will be in the mid 50s with mostly cloudy skies for most of the day. Rain and wind by the evening commute.

Rain will start to pick up in intensity by 7 p.m. and the heaviest rain will fall overnight into Wednesday morning.

Winds will be strong Tuesday, with the first round of wind being easterly, then switching to westerly by later in the night. Gusty easterly winds will be felt along the cascade foothills and passes for the first part of the day. As the front approaches in the evening, winds will turn onshore, increasing along the coast and into the south sound.

A few morning sprinkles possible Wednesday, but skies will clear into the afternoon for more sunshine. Sunshine sticks around Thursday with highs in the mid 50s. Another atmospheric river setup returns for Friday into the weekend. This will bring heavier rain, gusty winds and high elevation mountain snow.

