Seattle weather: Cool week ahead with rounds of rain

The next seven days will bring rounds of rain and cool temperatures to the Puget Sound area.

Showers are wrapping up around the Puget Sound area Monday morning and the afternoon will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will remain cool, in the mid 50s.

What's next:

Tuesday, we could see a few showers along the Washington Coast by midday. The Puget Sound area will remain mainly dry until after sunset, bringing widespread rain to the area and some localized breezy winds. Winds will not be as strong as our weather system over the weekend.

Big picture view:

The front will sweep through the area overnight, and we should be mainly dry by late Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon through Thursday will be dry.

In the mountains, we could see more pass-level snow late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.

The next round of heavier rain will hit the area on Halloween (sorry kids!). This system could be a soaker. Stay tuned for more details and better timing of this storm.

