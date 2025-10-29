Seattle weather: Dry Thursday with sunbreaks, Rain returns Friday evening

The Brief Wednesday ends with sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain returns Friday afternoon, affecting trick-or-treaters, with up to 2 inches expected in lowlands. An atmospheric river brings wet conditions into the weekend, with high winds and mountain snow possible.



What's next:

Mostly cloudy skies to start Thursday with a few sunbreaks into the afternoon, highs in the mid 50s.

Clouds will be around to start Friday, with a dry first half of the day. Rain returns along the coast by lunchtime, then moves in for the evening commute. It will be a wet and soggy evening for trick-or-treaters.

An atmospheric river set up will return Friday into Saturday for wet conditions to start the weekend. We could see up to 2 inches of rain around the lowlands and up to 4 inches in the mountains. Snow levels will remain high through Saturday, but drop to around 3500'. Light mountain snow possible at Stevens Pass for Sunday.

Winds will pick up Friday into early Saturday with the strongest along the coast and north interior.

Rain Saturday will turn to more scattered showers by the evening hours. A few lingering showers Sunday, but skies will dry out into the afternoon. We see an unsettled pattern into next week for more rain and breezy winds at times.

