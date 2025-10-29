Seattle weather: Drier, sunnier conditions on Wednesday
SEATTLE - Sunshine returns Wednesday with dry conditions expected in the Puget Sound area through Friday morning.
Weak high-pressure overhead will lead to drier conditions the rest of Wednesday and Thursday in Western Washington. High temperatures will remain close to average, in the mid 50s.
Big picture view:
A weak atmospheric river will move into the area Friday and Saturday. This will bring moderate to heavy rainfall at times, breezy wind, and high surf to Western Washington. Showers will be close by for trick-or-treaters. Kids should go out early to avoid the rain, though it will be close by around sunset.
Snow levels will be high, so this storm will be a wash-out in the mountains. 3 to 5 inches of rain is expected in the Olympics and the northern Washington Cascades.
What's next:
Rain showers will ease up on Sunday, and we’ll be looking at scattered showers at times next week.
The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle meteorologists Abby Acone and Brian MacMillan.