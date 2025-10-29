Seattle weather: Drier, sunnier conditions on Wednesday

The Brief Sunshine and dry conditions are expected in the Puget Sound area through Friday morning, with high temperatures in the mid 50s. A weak atmospheric river will bring moderate to heavy rain, breezy winds, and high surf to Western Washington on Friday and Saturday; trick-or-treaters should go out early to avoid rain near sunset. High snow levels mean the storm will bring 3 to 5 inches of rain to the Olympics and northern Washington Cascades, with showers easing on Sunday and scattered showers expected next week.



Sunshine returns Wednesday with dry conditions expected in the Puget Sound area through Friday morning.

Weak high-pressure overhead will lead to drier conditions the rest of Wednesday and Thursday in Western Washington. High temperatures will remain close to average, in the mid 50s.

Big picture view:

A weak atmospheric river will move into the area Friday and Saturday. This will bring moderate to heavy rainfall at times, breezy wind, and high surf to Western Washington. Showers will be close by for trick-or-treaters. Kids should go out early to avoid the rain, though it will be close by around sunset.

Snow levels will be high, so this storm will be a wash-out in the mountains. 3 to 5 inches of rain is expected in the Olympics and the northern Washington Cascades.

What's next:

Rain showers will ease up on Sunday, and we’ll be looking at scattered showers at times next week.

