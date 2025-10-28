Seattle weather: Few AM showers and breezy, afternoon sun Wednesday

The Brief A frontal system is bringing rain, wind, and lightning to western Washington tonight. North Cascades will see 6-8 inches of snow above 4500' under a Winter Weather Advisory until Wednesday morning. Wet and breezy conditions are expected for the weekend, impacting trick-or-treaters on Friday.



Tuesday's frontal system is moving through western Washington this evening, bringing more rain, wind and even a few strikes of lightning.

Snow levels will drop tonight for the North Cascades, bringing higher elevation snow. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 11 a.m. Wednesday for 6 to 8 inches of new snow for areas above 4500'.

Winds will be gusty overnight, with breezy conditions lingering into early Wednesday.

A few clouds and showers will linger into early Wednesday through midday. Most of the moisture will be in the north sound, with more sunshine to the south.

Afternoon sunshine will return Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Another dry day Thursday with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and a few more afternoon clouds. Showers will increase by Friday evening, unfortunately for trick-or-treaters. Wet and breezy conditions are expected into the weekend with another atmospheric river rain set up expected.

