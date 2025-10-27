When will the power be restored in western WA? Here's what we know

Thousands of people remain without power heading into the workweek after a weekend of windy and rainy weather knocked out powerlines across the Puget Sound region.

At one point, nearly 150,000 customers lost power. While Puget Sound Energy has made headway, along with other utility agencies, some customers in the area will not have restoration for a couple of days.

Here is when PSE estimates restoration for places in Kitsap, King, Pierce, and Thurston counties.

Washington crews work to restore powerlines

In Kitsap and King counties, most customers are expected to have power restored by the end of today. However, in the Bend area, restoration efforts may extend into tomorrow.

Pierce County residents should anticipate power restoration by the end of tomorrow, while outages in the Cascade foothills, including Bonney Lake, could persist into Wednesday.

Thurston County experienced significant damage, and PSE estimates that restoration work will continue through Tuesday evening and into early Wednesday. Customers are advised to check the outage map for updates. If restoration times are not listed, it indicates that additional work is required before power can be restored.

PSE urges residents to report any downed power lines and to avoid them, as they may still be active. The utility company is actively working to address the outages and ensure safety.

Western WA school closures and delays due to weekend wind storms and power outages

The widespread power outages have led to school closures and delays. All schools in the Sumner-Bonney Lake School District are closed today due to the outages. The district's website reports that six schools are affected, and all before-school and childcare programs are canceled.

In the Enumclaw School District, students are on a two-hour delay today. Five schools lost power over the weekend, prompting the delay. Additionally, the Muckleshoot Tribal School and the Orting School District have announced a two-hour delay, with no AM preschool today. Parents will be notified of any changes.

