Auburn, WA family shares warning after 7-year-old fatally hit in driveway

The Brief An Auburn family is urging drivers to install backup cameras after their 7-year-old daughter, Hazel Bryant, was fatally struck by a vehicle. The family says a neighbor backing out of a driveway hit Hazel on May 22, just days before her 8th birthday. In the wake of the tragedy, Hazel’s parents are sharing her story in hopes of preventing similar accidents.



An Auburn family has a warning for other drivers after their 7-year-old died after being hit by a driver who didn't see her behind their vehicle.

The crash happened on May 22nd, just over a week before Hazel Bryant's 8th birthday.

Now the family is turning the tragedy into a call to action.

The backstory:

Hazel was a friendly youngster who loved to dance and play dress up with her twin sister Ivy. The two are pictured below.

But, when it came to her closest confidant and friend, some-bunny else had the job.

"This is Hazel’s best little buddy besides her twin sister," said Heather. "He has gone everywhere with her.

Hop Hop was given to Hazel as a gift when she had lung surgery and even wore an air tag, so she could find him easily before she went to bed.

"She would not sleep without him. The air tag saved us a lot of time," said Heath.

At her 8th birthday party, Hop Hop would have been a guest of honor alongside her twin sister's matching stuffed rabbit Bun Bunny. But, instead, just over a week before the girls would celebrate their big day, Hazel's life was cut short.

The Bryant's say a neighbor backed out of a driveway, striking her. They said police told them security camera footage appeared to show the car backing out before Hazel walked behind it.

"It’s going to be a long road for all of us and that’s why we want to prevent this from happening to anyone else. It's a parents' worst nightmare," said Heather.

What they're saying:

The family is now advocating that everyone install back-up cameras in their vehicles.

"Anyone who has a car that was built before 2018, it’s likely that you don’t have a backup camera. We would just ask everyone to purchase one and install it," said Heath.

Friends also started an online fundraiser for the family.

"There is no way we could get through this if we didn’t have a community," said Heath.

"Faithful Hop Hop" is featured prominently on the fundraising page and Heath and Heather plan to cherish him for life.

"You have moments where you kind of forget that it's real, and it hits you, all the things you have to face moving forward, and all the things you miss. It’s hard," said Heather.

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