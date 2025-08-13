2 people killed after car crash, fire near Auburn, WA

The Brief Two people died in a two-vehicle collision near Auburn-Black Diamond Road. One of the vehicles involved in the crash caught fire. The King County Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Response and Reconstruction Detectives are investigating the incident.



Two people died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon near Auburn-Black Diamond Road.

What we know:

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, emergency responders were sent to the scene around 3:30 p.m. near the 13600 block of SE Auburn Black Diamond Road, where one of the vehicles had caught fire.

What we don't know:

The King County Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Response and Reconstruction Detectives are investigating the cause of the crash.

The King County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death and identify the victims.

No further information has been released.

