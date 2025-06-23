Barstow Road Fire burns 2,000 acres in southeast WA

The Brief Crews estimate the Barstow Road Fire in Walla Walla County has reached 2,000 acres and is growing. Evacuation notices have been lifted, according to Walla Walla County Emergency Management. The cause of the wildfire remains unknown.



Crews are battling the Barstow Road Fire, a wildfire that sparked Sunday evening in Walla Walla County.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the Barstow Road Fire, located near the town of Prescott, started on June 22 at approximately 5:43 p.m. On Monday, officials said the fire is estimated at 2,000 acres and continues to grow.

The fire is burning brush and grass and is threatening crops, range land, and land within the Conservation Reserve Program.

Are there evacuations for the Barstow Road Fire in Walla Walla County, WA?

According to Walla Walla County Emergency Management, all evacuations have been lifted. A Level 1 "Be Rady" notice was previously issued Sunday night for residents along Canyon Bottom Way.

What caused the Barstow Road Fire in Walla Walla County, WA?

The cause of the wildfire remains under investigation, according to the WSP.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Patrol and Walla Walla County Emergency Management.

