Mechanical issue forces temporary closure of Seattle's Beacon Hill light rail station

The Brief Beacon Hill Station on the 1 Line is closed due to a mechanical problem. Shuttle buses are replacing train service between SODO and Mount Baker stations. Riders should allow extra time and consider alternate travel options, especially those heading to the airport.



Sound Transit's Beacon Hill Station has been temporarily closed due to a mechanical issue, with light rail trains bypassing the station without passengers.

The notice about a "power issue" inside Beacon Hill Station was posted shortly at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 6.

A bus shuttle service has been established to transport passengers between the SODO and Mount Baker stations on the 1 Line. Riders should prepare for additional travel time.

Passengers traveling southbound toward Angle Lake must exit trains at SODO and re-board at Mount Baker. Similarly, those heading northbound toward Lynnwood City Center will need to exit at Mount Baker and transfer to a train at SODO.

The agency is advising airport passengers with luggage to consider alternative travel options.

The latest updates can be found on the Sound Transit website under "Service alerts."

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Alaska Airlines to launch flights to London, Reykjavik from Seattle

PSE warns of power shutoffs as WA wildfires surge

Hundreds attend vigil for man shot, killed outside Seattle church

Titan disaster that killed 5 on way to Titanic was ‘preventable,’ Coast Guard says

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes addresses recent gun violence

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.