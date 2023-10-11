Bellingham church group set to return home after being stuck in Israel

A church group from Bellingham that had been stuck in Israel following the Hamas attacks says it will heading back home.

The Christ the King Community Church posted to Facebook that the group was touring Jerusalem Saturday when the attacks happened. They were about three hours away from the area.

The group's flight to return home was scheduled for Wednesday but it had been canceled.

Major airlines had suspended flights in and out of Israel after the nation declared war following attack.

"We had been working tirelessly to find other ways home," said Pastor Grant Fishbook.

On Tuesday, the church said the group is able to fly out over the next few days.