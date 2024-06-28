Bellingham man arrested after trying to lure children outside candy store

A 53-year-old Bellingham man was arrested for attempting to lure two children into his car outside a candy store in Birch Bay earlier this week.

The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office said on Monday at about 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of the man trying to lure the children outside the C Shop.

According to deputies, the man approached the children and started talking to them, offered them candy and toys, and told them, "Do you guys never want to see your parents ever again?"

He also got out a frisbee from his trunk to get the children to his car, deputies said.

A parent who was inside the shop went outside and told the man to leave the children alone.

The man then walked inside, pulled up a chair and sat next to three teen girls.

According to deputies, the man told the teens, "Do you guys want money? I have money in the trunk."

After he asked the teens, he saw a parent of the two children call 911, left the shop and drove away towards Birch Bay State Park.

On Tuesday, the detectives contacted the suspect, who was identified as Corey Cardwell by the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office.

He denied all the allegations but showed detectives his frisbees in his trunk.

A parent and a witness to the attempted luring positively identified the suspect.

He was booked into the Whatcom County Jail for five counts of luring.

