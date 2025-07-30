U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrive in Seattle to prepare for Seafair 2025 performance

The Brief The U.S. Navy Blue Angels return to Seattle for the 2025 Boeing Seafair Air Show, thrilling fans with aerial acrobatics. Performances run from August 1-3, with test runs on July 31; the I-90 bridge will remain open during shows. Seattle-native GySgt. Brandon Wishard and flight commander Adam Bryan highlighted the event's personal significance.



One of the most impressive aerial performances in the world is returning to Seattle. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are back for the 2025 Boeing Seafair Air Show.

The team of Navy and Marine Corps service members arrived on Wednesday in seven F-18 Hornet jets at King County International Airport to prepare for the weekend festivities.

"I used to watch this show growing up as a kid, and it’s always the high point of summer," said GySgt. Brandon Wishard, a flight engineer with the U.S. Navy C-130 Fat Albert.

Local perspective:

The annual aerial event is a full-circle moment for Seattle-native Wishard. This will be his second year flying high above his hometown.

"Watching the Blue Angels as a kid was a fantastic opportunity. See it over here at the Flight Museum and fly over, but to actually come back and be a part of the actual show and be part of the Seafair in this role is definitely a dream come true," said Wishard.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The Blue Angels said all the aerial acrobatics are sure to be a showstopper for the thousands of fans along Lake Washington.

"This year I think it’s going to be better than the last. Last year we had a little bit of cold rain when we got here, but now it’s bright and sunny so I’m pretty stoked," said Maj. Sam Petko, a pilot on the U.S. Navy C-130 Fat Albert.

Timeline:

As the team prepares to be Seafair’s main attraction, they will conduct test runs on Thursday, July 31, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. - 4:40 p.m.

On Friday, August 1, the Blue Angels will perform at 3:35 p.m., with ticketed shows at Genesee Park continuing through Sunday, Aug. 3, at 3:35 p.m.

Related article

Unlike in years past, the I-90 bridge will remain open during all air show performances.

"One of the coolest things for me is anytime we can go to the shoreline or interact with people, you got the little kids coming up and saying they want to be a Blue Angel or even just a pilot someday. That gets me excited. It reminds me of when I was a kid, when I was looking up into the sky and doing the exact same thing," said Petko.

All the action kicks off with a nine-minute show from Fat Albert. It’s a U.S. Marine Corps Lockheed C-130J Super Hercules used by the Blue Angels for their logistics. In-between shows, it hauls other Blue Angels team members, luggage, and equipment across the country.

The performance will continue with six Blue Angels jets. Inside one of the jets is flight commander Adam Bryan. He will be soaring over Emerald City for the first time.

"I have the honor, and I’m humbled to work along 160 of the absolute finest sailors and Marines in the United States Navy and Marine Corps. And they’re even better people. They make me better every single day and I love working alongside them," said Cdr. Bryan.

The Blue Angels began their legacy in 1946 and have since performed for more than 500 million spectators. Officials said, "Their mission is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach."

The Source: Information in this story came from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Expert breaks down WA tsunami threat, Seattle Fault earthquake risks

Uber rides cost more in Seattle than rest of US: report

Fire at funeral home in South Seattle was intentionally set

State lawmaker concerned over companies 'quiet quitting' Washington

Bite of Seattle theft: Handmade goods, equipment taken from LGBTQ-owned booth

Seattle Seahawks extend general manager John Schneider through 2031

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.