Bomb threat causes Swedish Hospital to evacuate in Mill Creek, WA

Law enforcement gave the all-clear after the Swedish Hospital in Mill Creek was evacuated over a "suspicious package" on Tuesday.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook about the incident at 2:45 p.m.

Authorities said 21 patients were evacuated from the hospital at 13020 Meridian Avenue South and taken to other area hospitals.

A Snohomish County Sheriff's Office bomb squad deployed a robot to investigate the suspicious package. A few hours after the hospital was evacuated, law enforcement determined the package was not a threat and gave an all-clear.

This comes after a different explosive device was discovered inside a backpack in Kent Tuesday morning.

Police said the Port of Seattle Bomb Squad neutralized and disposed of the homemade explosive after a concerned citizen brought it to the Kent Police Station. The backpack was located by a river, and no other devices were detected, Kent PD said.

