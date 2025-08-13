Thurston County, WA brush fire triggers evacuations near Rainier

The Brief Residents west of Rainier, WA, are urged to evacuate due to a brush fire. Level 3 evacuations are in effect between Rainier Road Southeast, 138th Avenue Southeast and Military Road, and the fire is moving east. It's unclear if Level 2 evacuations will be issued for nearby areas, but the sheriff's office says to be prepared.



People living near Rainier, Washington in Thurston County are being urged to evacuate after a brush fire broke out on Wednesday.

What we know:

Level 3 (Go Now) Evacuations have been issued between Rainier Road Southeast, 138th Avenue Southeast and Military Road due to a wildfire.

Level 2 Evacuations (Get Ready) are in effect for the area east of Rainier Road to Rainier Acres Road Southeast, and south of 138th Avenue to Finian Road.

Residents in the evacuation zone are advised to leave now and follow directions from emergency personnel. The fire is currently moving east, and people near the area should be prepared, the Thurston County Sheriff's Office says.

The evacuation order was issued at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.

A shelter is open for evacuating residents at Tenino High School, located at 500 West 2nd Avenue.

What we don't know:

The current size of the wildfire is unknown at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Dig deeper:

There are several other active wildfires burning around Washington state, and FOX 13 is tracking the latest updates on evacuations and containment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from Thurston County Emergency Management and the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.

