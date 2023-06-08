Burien PD: Man arrested, at least 14 guns seized after shooting at neighbor to 'send a message'

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Burien Police)

Burien Police arrested a man accused of shooting at his neighbor, and seized more than a dozen guns from his place.

Officers were called around 7:26 a.m. to Sixth Ave SW and SW 148th St to reports of an ‘irate’ man shooting at his neighbor. Burien Police, SeaTac Police and King County Sheriff’s deputies responded and were able to take the suspect into custody without incident.

The suspect told officers he shot at his neighbor to "send a message" and said he would do it again, according to police.

He was booked into King County Jail on felony charges, and detectives helped the victim file an extreme risk protection order. Police also seized several guns from the suspect. Photos taken by law enforcement show at least 14 guns, including rifles and handguns.