I-5 blocked in Lacey, WA, due to multi-car crash involving semi, school bus
LACEY, Wash. - A multi-car crash involving a car-hauling semi-truck and a school bus snarled traffic on northbound I-5 in Lacey on Thursday morning.
Officials say the crash happened at around 7:29 a.m. on northbound I-5 at milepost 109.1 near Martin Way East. A semi-truck carrying multiple vehicles jackknifed and blocked all northbound lanes. Traffic was being diverted at Martin Way, and caused a five-mile backup.
According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Kameron Watts, the crash involved a semi, a school bus and an unknown number of other vehicles.
Three people were injured and taken to a nearby hospital. There were no children on the school bus during the crash.
Troopers said the driver of the semi-truck was arrested. It is unclear what charges they are facing.
Two lanes opened after 8 a.m. and traffic has been steadily improving since.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Patrol.
