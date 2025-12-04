I-5 blocked in Lacey, WA, due to multi-car crash involving semi, school bus

The Brief A jackknifed car-hauling semi and a school bus caused a multi-vehicle crash that shut down northbound I-5 in Lacey on Thursday morning. Three people were taken to the hospital. No children were on the bus during the crash. Troopers said the semi-truck driver was arrested. It's unclear what charges they face.



A multi-car crash involving a car-hauling semi-truck and a school bus snarled traffic on northbound I-5 in Lacey on Thursday morning.

Officials say the crash happened at around 7:29 a.m. on northbound I-5 at milepost 109.1 near Martin Way East. A semi-truck carrying multiple vehicles jackknifed and blocked all northbound lanes. Traffic was being diverted at Martin Way, and caused a five-mile backup.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Kameron Watts, the crash involved a semi, a school bus and an unknown number of other vehicles.

Three people were injured and taken to a nearby hospital. There were no children on the school bus during the crash.

Troopers said the driver of the semi-truck was arrested. It is unclear what charges they are facing.

Two lanes opened after 8 a.m. and traffic has been steadily improving since.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Patrol.

